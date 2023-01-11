Centre Scraps VIP Haj Quota, Smriti Irani Blames Previous UPA Govt For 'VIP Culture'

VIP Haj quota has been scrapped by the Centre. A new Haj policy will be announced soon.

The discretionary Haj quota that was available for people in top constitutional posts and the minority affairs ministry will be scrapped, the Union government has decided. The government is going to come out with a new Haj policy, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

“This step has been taken as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to end 'VIP culture',” Irani was quoted as saying by PTI.

Under the current norms, as many as 500 people could go on the Haj pilgrimage through seats allocated to the President, Vice President, prime minister, minority affairs minister and Haj committee under the VIP Haj quota. It is this ‘VIP quota’ that the government has now scrapped.

According to the new rules, every pilgrim will have to go through the Haj committee and private tour operators only, according to a report by India Today.

“This VIP culture has been ended in the Haj process," Irani said.

The Minister today blamed the previous Congress-led UPA government for this ‘VIP culture’. She also said that Prime Minister had decided to end this culture on his very first day in office. “VIP culture was put in place with respect to Haj during the UPA rule under which there was a special quota allocated to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Committee and all those in top constitutional posts," she told TV9 Bharatvarsh.

She alleged that when VIP quota was established in 2012, there were around 5,000 seats under this special quota and if one knew someone in the government, one would be given a special category seat, according to PTI.

"The government has ended that... The PM believed that if we have to do away with VIP culture completely then if there is any such special categorisation in any department, it should be ended," Irani was quoted as saying by PTI.

She assured that an exhastive Haj policy will be formed that reflects the Prime Minister’s resolves. The new policy will also take care of the poor's needs, she said.

(With agency inputs)