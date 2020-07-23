Earlier on July 7, the Central government had received an extra one month’s time to ensure complete compliance with the February verdict that granted permanent commissions and command posts for eligible women officers in the army.

The army spokesperson also said that the selection board for the women officers will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.(Picture credits: PTI)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Defence on Thursday issued a formal sanction letter granting the Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the Indian army. According to the spokesperson of the Indian Army, the move will pave a way to empower women officers to take on more responsibility in the army.

"The order specifies grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army namely Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC)," Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.



Earlier on July 7, the Central government had received an extra one month’s time to ensure complete compliance with the February verdict that granted permanent commissions and command posts for eligible women officers in the army. The Supreme court in February held that women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commissions.

The Supreme Court’s decision came on an appeal filed about 10 years ago by the government of India against the Delhi High Court’s decision. In a landmark victory in February, the top court had rejected the Centre’s stand of the physiological limitations of women in the army is based on ‘sex stereotypes’ and ‘gender discrimination against women’.



The army spokesperson also said that the selection board for the women officers will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.

Posted By: Simran Babbar