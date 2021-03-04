As per Health Ministry data, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat account for nearly 86 per cent of the fresh infections.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has rushed high-level to the states accounting for a major part of the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. As per Health Ministry data, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat account for nearly 86 per cent of the fresh infections.

Three-member teams, headed by joint secretary-level officers in the Health Ministry, have been rushed to these states, along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

Thesse teams have been tasked with the job of assisting local authorities in managing the situation and ensure that COVID-19 restrictions put in place are striclty followed. They will ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the state health departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

“States/UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of Covid-19 such the gains of collective efforts are not squandered away. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasised,” the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and union territories reporting higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a spike in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry underlined.

The country reported 17,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a little over a month taking the total tally of cases to 1,11,56,923, while the recoveries surged to 1,08,26,075.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

More than 1.56 crore (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions, according to provisional report till Wednesday 7 am.

These include 67,42,187 healthcare workers (1st dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (2nd dose), 55,70,230 FLWs (1st dose) and 834 FLWs (2nd dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta