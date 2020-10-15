The Culture Ministry on Thursday released a new set of guidelines and SOPs for organising cultural events and other social gatherings in the wake of covid pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Culture Ministry on Thursday issued a new set of guidelines and SOPs for organising cultural events and other social gatherings as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of festive season. The latest set of rules makes it mandatory for artistes and crew to furnish a valid Covid-negative test certificate, among many other pointers.

Standard Operating Procedures is to be followed by the management of theatres and performance spaces, as well as the entertainment/creative agencies, artists and crew or any other persons who hire the auditoria or any other open/closed performance spaces, whether on payment or gratis, the ministry said in its statement.

It is advisable for all external artists and crew members, including those engaged in providing lighting, sound, make-up, costume etc. to present a valid COVID negative test result to relevant authorities at the host institution. The test should have been conducted within 7 days prior to the event. Management/creative agency may provide a mobile testing unit at the venue if feasible.

Following are the key guidelines issued by the culture ministry to be followed during cultural events

All artists shall be encouraged to prepare at least part of their get up (costume, hair style, make-up etc.) at their residence to ensure that minimal support is required in green rooms.

Adequate physical distancing is advisable on stage to the extent possible, especially during longer acts/musical/dance and other cultural performances.

Strictly no entry without mask. Visitors, patrons& audience members must wear proper masks covering the nose and mouth at all times. Management should identify and check any visitors who flout this basic rule and in case of non-cooperation, they should ask the visitor/patron/audience member to leave the venue.

All artists and staff should be encouraged to carry food from home if possible, and to maintain physical distancing at eating points/cafeteria. Packaged food may be provided to crew and artists who require meals.

Digital no-contact transactions shall be the preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets. All cultural institutions are encouraged to open purchase of tickets online for their events.

The occupancy of auditoriums/closed performance spaces shall not be more than 50% of total seating capacity, subject to a ceiling of 200 persons.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premiseduly following physical distancing norms - shall be ensured.

Staggered timings for performances shall be followed to avoid crowding at the venue.

Felicitation of artists whether at the beginning or towards the end of program may be avoided as it may lead to non-adherence of social distancing norms.

Frequent sanitization of the entire premises, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact, e.g. handles, railings, etc. shall be ensured.

Dos and Don’ts shall be communicated at prominent access points: Online sale points, digital tickets, public areas like lobbies, washrooms, etc.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha