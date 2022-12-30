Centre Revises Covid-19 Guidelines For Flyers Coming From China, 5 Other Nations; Check Details Here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday issued revised Covid-19 guidelines for passengers arriving on international flights. (Image: Reuters)

THE MINISTRY of Civil Aviation on Friday issued revised Covid-19 guidelines for passengers arriving on international flights. This came a day after the Centre announced a mandatory negative covid-19 report for international passengers arriving from six countries, including China, Japan and Hong Kong.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday informed that passengers arriving from these six nations will have to get a negative RT-PCR test before they depart for India. A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory for passengers from January 1, 2023.

The Civil Ministry stated in communication that airlines are directed to modify their check-in functionalities to incorporate the changes and issue boarding passes only to those international passengers travelling from the six countries who have submitted self-declaration forms on the 'Air Suvidha' portal.

"Air Suvidha portal self-declaration has been made operational for passengers travelling in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan, with a provision to allow these international travellers arriving in India to upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form," the Ministry, as quoted by PTI, said.

The Health Ministry statement released on Thursday stated that the negative test result cannot be older than 72 hours. This requirement comes in addition to the random testing of 2 per cent of international passengers arriving in India.

In the last few days, 39 international passengers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This number is out of the 6,000 international passengers who were tested in the same period. The current practice of random testing of 2 per cent of arriving passengers in each international flight will also continue.

The ministry sent the communication regarding the revised guidelines to all scheduled commercial airlines, airport operators, and chief secretaries/ administrators of states/Union Territories, among others.

On December 29, there were 83,003 international passenger arrivals, as per the latest official data.

(With PTI Inputs)