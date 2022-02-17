Ukraine Tensions: Centre has removed the restriction on the number of flights to and from Ukraine amid tensions the West and Russia. (file picture used for representation)

Kyiv/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday announced that the Centre has decided to remove the restriction on the number of flights to and from Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement as tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia.

All scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India have remained suspended since March 23, 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was announced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, fights are being run under an air bubble arrangement between two countries. India at present has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries.

"MoCA has removed restriction on number of flights and seats between India-Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights and Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines informed to mount flights due to increase in demand. MoCA facilitating in coordination with MEA," the Civil Aviation Ministry said, as reported by news agency ANI.

This comes amid the rising tensions between the West and Russia amid fears that the Kremlin might invade Ukraine. Although Russia has categorically denied the allegations, the United States (US) has said that Moscow cannot be trusted and it might soon invade Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine had asked Indian nationals in the country "to maintain calm and not give rise to panic." It had also released some frequently asked questions (FAQs) for Indian nationals and emphasised that flight tickets should be purchased from verified and reliable sources only.

"It is important to maintain calm and not give rise to panic. Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine," it said.

"You are also advised to keep monitoring Embassy Twitter and Facebook page and website for updates on the matter. Do not forward unverified news, and beware of potential scams," it added.

