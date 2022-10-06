India Probes Four Locally-Made Cough Syrups Linked To Death Of 66 Children In Gambia

A DAY after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that four India-made cough syrups could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, the government has started an investigation into the cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based firm Maiden Pharmaceutical, which manufactures medicines at its facilities in Sonipat, which it then sells domestically as well as exporting them to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

According to a report by Reuters, quoting two Health Ministry officials, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) received complaints from the WHO last month after which the regulator launched an investigation with state authorities, in tandem with the WHO probe. The report further stated that the Indian government has asked the WHO to share its report linking the deaths with the cough syrup and will take "all required steps in the matter".

"Urgent investigation in the matter has been already taken up by CDSCO with the State Regulatory Authorities immediately after receiving communication from WHO based on the available information. While all required steps will be taken in the matter, as a robust National Regulatory Authority, WHO has been requested to share at the earliest with CDSCO the report on the establishment of causal relation to death with the medical products in question, photographs of Labels/ products etc. which is awaited," ANI quoted sources as saying.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday informed that the UN agency was investigating the deaths from acute kidney injuries with India's drug regulator and New Delhi-based cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals. The findings by the WHO followed tests on several medicinal syrups that were suspected of causing 66 child deaths in the tiny West African country.

The WHO issued a medical product alert on Wednesday asking regulators to remove Maiden Pharma goods from the market. The alert covers four products: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Maiden Pharmaceutical manufactured and exported the syrup only to the West African nation, Reuters quoted health ministry officials as saying. The company, however, is yet to respond to the allegations. "The products may have been distributed elsewhere through informal markets, but had so far been identified only in Gambia", the WHO said in its alert.

Lab analysis confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, the WHO said. Medical officers in Gambia raised the alarm in July, after dozens of children began falling ill with kidney problems.

The deaths confounded medics before a pattern emerged: dozens of patients younger than five were falling ill three to five days after taking a locally sold paracetamol syrup. Gambia's director of health services, Mustapha Bittaye, said similar problems have been detected in other syrups but that the ministry is awaiting confirmation of the results.

He said the number of deaths has tapered off in recent weeks and that the sale of products made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals was banned. Gambia's Medicines Control Agency sent a letter on Tuesday to health professionals ordering them to stop selling any of the products listed by WHO.



(With Agencies Inputs)