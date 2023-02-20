Centre Plans To Replace Indian Army With CRPF In Kashmir Valley; Witdrawal To Be Done In Phased Manner

UNION government is planning to withdraw the Indian Army completely from the hinterlands of Jammu and Kashmir three years after it revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir amid the deployment of significant additional troops.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the central government is discussing a proposal to replace the army from the interior of Kashmir with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a phased manner. The report also added that the proposal has been in discussion for nearly two years.

Officials cited by the Indian Express mentioned that the Army has a strength of nearly 1.3 lakh personnel in Jammu and Kashmir out of which nearly 80,000 are deployed on the border.

Nearly 40,000 to 45,000 Rashtriya Rifles personnel are in charge of carrying out t counterterrorism activities in Kashmir's hinterland.

According to the report, the strength of CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir is nearly 60,000 out of which 45,000 are deployed in Kashmir Valley. Meanwhile, the strength of the Jammu and Kashmir police is 83,000. Besides this, some Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies also remain deployed in the valley. This figure keeps varying depending on the security conditions in the valley.

Sources in the security establishment cited by the Indian Express said that the proposal to withdraw the Army in a phased manner was put forward during the discussion. The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army are to be withdrawn in three phases and will be replaced with the CRPf, as per the discussion.

The Indian Army along with the support of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police carries out the counter-terror operations in the Kashmir valley. With the creation of Rashtriya Rifles in 1990, the army has played a key role in preventing infiltration at the border as well as terror attacks and eliminating militants inside Kashmir.