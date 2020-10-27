The Centre has notified the new land laws for Jammu & Kashmir paving way for for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant move, the Centre has notified the new land laws for Jammu & Kashmir paving way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory. Now, “being a permanent resident of the state” is not a precondition for buying land in J&K and Ladakh. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, all Indian citizens can purchase land in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh without any domicile certificate.

"With immediate effect, the Acts mentioned in the Schedule to this Order shall, until repealed or amended by a competent Legislature or other competent authority, have effect, subject to the adaptations and modifications directed by the said Schedule, or if it is so directed, shall stand repealed," read the order.

Before repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A in August last year, non-residents could not buy any immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the fresh changes have paved the way for non-residents to buy land in the union territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters that the amendments did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists. However, there are several exemptions in the Act which enable transfer of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes, including setting up of educational or health care facilities.

Speaking with reporters, former Advocate General Mohammad Ishaq Qadri said the amendments have opened floodgates for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy lands. "Now there is no legal bar on purchase of land here by outsiders," he said.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the centre's move calling it “unacceptable”.

“Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of J&K. Even the tokenism of domicile has been done away with when purchasing non-agricultural land & transfer of agricultural land has been made easier. J&K is now up for sale & the poorer small land holding owners will suffer,” Omar tweeted.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha