Centre Issues Warning To Digital Media Firms Against Online Betting Ads

THE Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued advisories to private television channels and other for digital news publishers and OTT platforms and asked them to strictly refrain from carrying advertisements on offshore betting sites.

The Ministry in a statement mentioned that it was observed that several sports channels on television and OTT platforms have been showing "advertisements of offshore online betting platforms as well as their surrogate news websites". The statement also mentioned that these platforms and news websites are not registered under any legal authority in India and are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news as surrogate advertising.

Reiterating that betting and gambling is illegal across the country, the ministry mentioned that advertisements of these betting platforms as well as their surrogates are also illegal.

"In the Advisories, the Ministry has informed that online offshore betting platforms are now using news websites as a surrogate product to advertise the betting platforms on digital media. In such cases, the Ministry has found that the logos of surrogate news websites bear striking resemblance to betting platforms," read the statement.

"Moreover, the Ministry has stated that neither the betting platforms nor the news websites are registered under any legal authority in India. Such websites are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news as surrogate advertising," it further added.

It also mentioned that activities like betting and gambling pose a financial and socio-economic risks for consumers.

"The Ministry has mentioned that betting and gambling pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. Accordingly, the promotion of offline or online betting/gambling through advertisements is not advised in larger public interest," the statement said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting worked in close coordination with the Department of Consumer Affairs which provided an indicative list of online betting platforms which were using news for surrogate advertising and informed that online betting platforms have been advertising themselves in a surrogate manner as professional sports blogs, sports news websites, etc.

Earlier, the Ministry on June 13, 2022, had also issued an advisory and had asked newspapers, private TV channels, and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements on online betting platforms.

(With inputs from ANI)