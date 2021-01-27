The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday permitted Cinema halls to operate at a higher seating capacity under its fresh guidelines issued on Wednesday for the surveillance, containment, and caution against the coronavirus disease

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for the surveillance, containment, and caution against the coronavirus disease at a time when the daily national caseload has dipped below the 15,000 mark. The fresh guidelines wil be effective between February 1 and February 28.

The ministry has permitted cinema halls to operate at higher seating capacity from February 1 under the new guidelines. A Standard Operation Procedure in this regard will soon be issued by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting in consultation with the MHA.

The ministry has allowed swipping pools to remain open for all now, and a revised SOP in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The guidelines further stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation may take a decision on the further opening of the international air travel of passengers.

There shall be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, including those from cross-land border trade. Persons above the age of 65, those with co-morbidities, pregnant woman, and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to take necessary precautions.

States and Union Territories have been asked to take all precautionary measures to promote COVID-19 approproate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing. The Ministry has also issued national directives for COVID-19 management and asked the state to strictly follow it.

The guidelines noted that it shall be the responsibility of local district, police, and municipal authorities to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strict followed. States and Union Territories shall ensure the accountability of the officers concerned in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja