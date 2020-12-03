Informing about the new development, Hardeep Singh Puri today tweeted that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic Indian airlines to increase their operations from 70 per cent to 80 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Thursday increased the cap on the number of domestic passenger flights that Indian Airlines are allowed to operate from the existing 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels with immediate effect, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Informing about the new development, Hardeep Singh Puri today tweeted that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic Indian airlines to increase their operations from 70 per cent to 80 per cent.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity," he tweeted.

Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. @MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity.@PMOIndia @DGCAIndia — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 3, 2020

Earlier on November 11, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had stated that domestic carriers can operate up to 70 per cent of their pre-COVID capacity, in wake of the increasing demand after the restrictions on travelling were eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Talib Khan