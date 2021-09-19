The Centre held a high-level meeting to flag increasing cases of serotype-II dengue in 11 States. In the meeting, the Union Health Secretary also outlined measures to prevent the cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states. The meeting was chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba. Representatives of states/UTs were present in the meeting to review and discuss the COVID-19 management and response strategy. The meeting was held through video conferencing.

As per an official release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Union Health Secretary highlighted the emerging challenge of serotype-II dengue in 11 States which is associated with more cases and more complications than other forms of the disease.

The Union Health Secretary suggested the states undertake measures to prevent dengue cases. He outlined steps like early detection of cases, operationalisation of fever helplines; adequate stocking of testing kits, larvicides and medicines; deployment of rapid response teams for prompt investigation and necessary public health action like fever survey, contact tracing, vector control; alerting blood banks for maintaining adequate stocks of blood and blood components, especially platelets, among other things.

The Union Health Secretary also requested to undertake information, education, and communication campaigns regarding helplines, methods of vector control, source reduction at homes and symptoms of dengue.

The States reporting serotype - II dengue cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Earlier, the health ministry had issued an advisory to these states in August and on September 10. The Health Secretary had directed 15 states to ensure necessary precautions and effective enforcement. 70 districts in the 15 states were marked as a cause of concern as 34 of these districts showed positivity exceeding 10 per cent.

In view of the forthcoming festival season, states were directed to ensure all necessary precautions and effective enforcement for the avoidance of mass gathering and congested closed spaces.

