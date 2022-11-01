Centre Hints At 'Some Changes' In Sedition Law During Winter Session Of Parliament

The submission came three days after home minister Amit Shah made a statement at a meeting of home ministers of all states. (Image: ANI)

CENTRE on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it will review the centuries-old sedition law and hinted that it will introduce some changes in the law during the upcoming winter session of the Parliament. The Supreme Court had in May put a stay on Sedition law till the government completes its review exercise.

While appearing for Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani told the SC bench, headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit, that this particular issue is engaging the attention of relevant authorities and some changes in relation to the 152-year-old provision of sedition law may happen in the next Parliament Session. The centre assured the Supreme Court that the sedition law would continue to remain on hold until the process of reviewing the provision is complete.

"There is thinking on the subject and some change may happen before the winter session of the parliament… Hopefully before the next parliament session, something may happen," The AG said.

This came three days after Union home minister Amit Shah made a statement at a meeting of home ministers of all states that the government is thinking to introduce drafts of the new Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in parliament.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had ordered that sedition law will be kept on hold till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete. The apex court asked the Central government and States not to register any cases under Section 124A. SC further added that if such cases are registered in future, the parties have the liberty to approach the court and the court has to efficiently dispose of the same.

Former CJI NV Ramanna earlier questioned the Central government on the need for sedition law even after India marked 75 years of independence. He observed that it was colonial law that was used against freedom fighters. The apex court also asked the centre to repeal the Sedition law and Section 124A of the IPC mentioning its misuse against the freedom fighters.

Section 124-A (sedition) under the IPC is a non-bailable provision. CJI UU Lalit said, "use of sedition is like giving a saw to the carpenter to cut a piece of wood and he uses it to cut the entire forest itself".