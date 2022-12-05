'Centre Had Other Options': Mamata Banerjee On Use Of Lotus In G20 Logo

EVER since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the G20 logo, the opposition has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party for using a 'political symbol' as a logo for the G20 Summit. Now, in a fresh attack, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that they (Centre) had various other options apart from the national flower.

Banerjee on Monday said, "Even though lotus is our national flower but it is also the logo of a political party, so it shouldn’t be used as G20 logo, they had various other options."

The Congress has alleged that the Centre used lotus in the G20 logo in a bid to promote the Bharatiya Janata Party. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to the allegation, saying that the flower was part of the country's cultural identity.

There won’t be any one-on-one meeting with PM in Delhi, this is a G20 meet. Even though lotus is our national flower but it is also the logo of a political party, so it shouldn’t be used as G20 logo, they had various other options: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on G20 logo controversy pic.twitter.com/lWP12dtS0J — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Banerjee, before leaving for New Delhi for the G20 Summit, said, "I have also seen it (the Lotus logo). As it's a matter related to our country, we are not saying anything. It does not augur well for the country if the issue gets discussed outside."

The CM will be attending the meeting called by PM Narendra Modi to discuss the preparatory process for the G20 summit in 2023.

"It cannot be denied that the national flower is also the logo of a political party. There are so many other national symbols that could have been used in the logo. Even if I don't raise this matter (in Delhi), others may," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I have seen it but did not say much. It's not a non-issue. It's an important issue and they (Centre) must think over the matter," the TMC supremo added.

According to an official statement, the logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges.

The Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script, said the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)