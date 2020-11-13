Rs 2,707.77 crore has been given to West Bengal and Rs 128.23 crore to Odisha which were hit by cyclonic storm Amphan. Rs 268.59 crore has been granted to hurricane Nisarga-hit Maharashtra.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has okayed financial assistance to six states hit by natural calamities such as flood, landslide and storm. These six states - West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and Sikkim - will receive a package of Rs 4,381.88. Besides cyclonic storms Amphan and Nisarga, floods and landslide also wreaked havoc in these states.

The high-level commission headed by Home Minister Amit Shah has granted this additional central aid to these states under the National Disaster Response Fund, NDRF.

Rs 2,707.77 crore has been given to West Bengal and Rs 128.23 crore to Odisha which were hit by cyclonic storm Amphan. Rs 268.59 crore has been granted to hurricane Nisarga-hit Maharashtra.

West Bengal and Maharashtra were among the states which demanded central relief package. Maharashtra has also announced a financial relief package worth Rs 10,000 crore for rain-hit farmers. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had urged the Narendra Modi government to announce a similar stimulus for the rain-affected farmers of Maharashtra.

Karnataka, which suffered loses due to floods and landslides during the southwest monsoon, will be provided Rs 577.84 crore, while Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim have been Rs 611.61 crore and Rs 87.84 crore, respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on 22 May 2020 after the devastation due to cyclonic storm Amphan. During his visit, Modi had also announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma