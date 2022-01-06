New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday has constituted 3 member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 5th January.

Ministry of Home Affairs taking to their official Twitter handle announced the news and said the committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and S. Suresh, IG, SPG and the committee is advised to submit the report at its earliest.

This comes after the day after the PM and his convoy remained stuck on a flyover in the state for 20 minutes as protesting farmers blocked the way.

"Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk," MHA Tweeted.

MHA added, "The three-member committee will be led by Shri Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Shri Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG."

The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah asserted such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

The incident triggered a major political row as the BJP alleged the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.

On the defensive, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.

The Punjab government also set up a committee on Wednesday to enquire into the incident.

Posted By: Ashita Singh