Centre Forms Panel To Study Giving SC Status To Religious Converts

The ISSUE of granting Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to have "historically" belonged to the Scheduled Castes but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders is being examined by a commission that the Centre has appointed and is led by former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishnan.

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (as amended from time to time), no one professing a faith other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism can be considered to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

Muslim and Christian organisations, meanwhile, have frequently advocated a similar status for Dalits who have converted to their faiths. However, the "Saffron Party" has always rejected their demand.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Thursday, the three-member panel includes retired IAS officer Dr Ravinder Kumar and a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Professor Sushma Yadav.

The panel will examine the issue of new people demanding Scheduled Caste status who claim to have historically belonged to the Scheduled Castes but who have converted to a different religion from that which is listed in the Presidential Orders periodically issued under Article 341 of the Constitution. It will also look into the implications of the decision, if it comes to be, on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in customs, traditions, and their status of social discrimination and deprivation, after these people convert to other religions.

KG Balakrishnan is the first Dalit Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. He also served as the head of India's National Human Rights Commission.

The issue is a "seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question," according to the announcement from the ministry, and is definitely a matter of public importance.

The notification stated, "And whereas, given its importance, sensitivity, and potential impact, any change in definition in this regard should be on the basis of a detailed and conclusive study and extensive consultation with all stakeholders, and no commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952) has so far inquired into the matter."

The commission will submit its report within two years from the date of taking over and the headquarters will be in New Delhi.