Centre-Farmers Standoff: Protesting farmer unions plan to hold the tractor rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Even as uncertainty looms over their planned tractor rally on the Republic Day, farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws on Tuesday said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the "peaceful march", instead of stopping it.

After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

Meanwhile, the tenth round of talks between the Centre and farmers to resolve the stalemate over farms laws is set to be held today. On Tuesday, the agitating farmers refused to be a part of the first meeting held by the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Centre-farmers standoff:

07:43 am: The Supreme Court on Monday, while hearing an injunction application filed by the Delhi police to stop the rally by protesting farmers, adjourned the matter for Wednesday and said it was for the Delhi police to decide on the law and order situation.

07:40 am: On Tuesday, the members of SC-appointed panel to resolve the crisis said they will keep aside their own ideology and views while consulting various stakeholders, even as they indicated a complete repeal won't augur well for much-needed agriculture reforms.

