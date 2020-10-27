The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force up to 30.11.2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the guidelines for re-opening, which were issued by the Centre on September 30 for the Unlock 5.0, till November 30. The Centre also said that the lockdown will strictly be implemented in containment zones across the country till November 30.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force up to 30.11.2020," a release by Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The MHA also said that there shall be no restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of people and goods and no special permission or any e-permit is required for such movements.

The Centre, in the fresh guidelines, has also urged people to follow Covid guidelines to avoid a fresh wave of infections across the country and follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Jan Andolan', launched earlier this month which encourages people to follow three mantras.

“The essence behind graded re-opening and progressive resumption of activities is to move ahead. However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic. There is a need to exercise abundant caution by adopting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour by every citizen in their daily routine,” the MHA said in its guidelines.

“A ‘Jan Andolan’ was launched by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 8th October 2020 on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to follow three mantras, namely: wear your mask properly; wash your hands frequently, and maintain a safe distance of 6 feet,” the guidelines added.

The Centre had in September allowed resumption of cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity and also permitted gathering of people in closed spaces with 50 per cent strength, not exceeding 200 people.

The Centre has also permitted State Governments and Union Territories to make decisions for the re-opening based on their assessment of the situation of coronavirus and subject to SOPs. The activities include schools, colleges and other educational institutes and state and private universities for research scholars allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 etc.

Following are the activities permitted with restrictions:

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons

Exhibitions halls for business to business (B2B) purposes

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes up to 50% of their seating capacity

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to a ceiling of 200 people.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma