Centre Extends Scheme To Provide Free Food Grains By A Year; Over 80 Crore To Get Benefits

Centre on Friday decided to provide food grains for free to over 80 crore Indians covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA). The government, during a cabinet meet today chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allocated Rs 2 lakh crore for the scheme.

With this decision, the beneficiaries, covered under the NFSA, will not have to pay a single penny for food grains. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, made the announcement in a press briefing.

The government had earlier extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for another three months until the end of this year in December. Till September this year, Union government had spent a total of Rs 3.45 lakh crore in six phases of PM-GKAY.

What is changing from earlier is that until now under NFSA, poor people were getting food grains on subsidised rates but will now be able to receive the same free of cost. Families that were getting 35 kgs and 5 kgs of food grains, will now get them without having to even spend a Rupee.

To accommodate this huge dole, the government has increased NFSA’s budget to Rs 2 lakh crore. The Centre has assured that it will bear the full cost for these food grains.

The scheme was started, in 2020, as one of the components of the government’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore Covid stimulus package. The new programme merges two schemes - one that was started in 2020 which was providing free food grains and the other that gave subsidised food grains to the poor.

The scheme would run till December 2023, Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced today.

NFSA, which is also known as the food law, currently provides poor families 5 kilograms of food grains for each person every month at ₹2-3 per kg. The families covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) get 35 kg of food grains per month.

(With agency inputs)