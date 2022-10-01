Centre Extends AFSPA In 'Disturbed' Districts Of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh For 6 Months

The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and nine districts of Nagalandfrom Saturday (October 1, 2022) to March 30 next year, according to a notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The three Arunachal Pradesh districts where AFSPA has been extended are Tirap, Changlang and Longding while 9 districts of Nagaland includes Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto.

In addition, the centre has also extended AFSPA in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 16 police stations in four districts of Nagaland including five police stations in Kohima district; six police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; and four police stations in Wokha district, whereas the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak. Phek, Peren and Zunheboto districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-l, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki degC' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; and iv) Bhandari, Champang. Ralan and Sungro police stations in Wokha District are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," reads a notification issued by the MHA.

"Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," reads MHA notification.

Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) above mentioned districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland as 'disturbed areas' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 to September 30, 2022.

The Centre took the step following a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh at the same time. As per GOI, the AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant, and perform other actions.