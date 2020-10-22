The Ministry of Home Affairs said that overseas Indians and foreign nationals can visit the country, except on a tourist visa.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Thursday announced major relaxation in the visa curbs which were imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allowing overseas Indians and foreign nationals can visit the country, except on a tourist visa, the government decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories.

"All OCI and PIO card-holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa, are permitted to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

"Under this graded relaxation, Government to restore with immediate effect all existing visas (except electronic visa, Tourist Visa & Medical Visa). Foreign nationals intending to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a Medical Visa including for medical attendants," it added.

As per the new relaxations, if validity of the above mentioned visas has expired, fresh visas can be obtained from Indian mission or post concerned.

The new relaxations will allow foreign nationals to come to India for various purposes such as business, conferences, employment, studies, research, medical purposes etc.

In view of the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry had taken a series of steps to curtail the inward and outward movement of international passengers since February this year.

This includes flights operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air Transport Bubble arrangements or by any non scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. All such travellers will, however, have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) regarding quarantine and other health and Covid-19 matters.

If the validity of such visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained from the Indian Missions or Posts concerned, the Ministry said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta