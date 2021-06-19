In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that FIRs should be registered against assualts on doctors and healthcare professionals, adding that such cases should be "fast-tracked".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held protest over violence against doctors and nurses, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday asked all states and union territories (UTs) to register such cases and take actions under the stringent Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that FIRs should be registered against assualts on doctors and healthcare professionals, adding that such cases should be "fast-tracked".

"You will agree that any incident of threat or assault on doctors or healthcare professionals may dampen their morale and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. This may adversely affect the healthcare response system," the letter read.

Under the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, attack on healthcare professionals would now lead to imprisonment for five years and a fine up to Rs 2 lakh. However, the jail term and fine could be extended to seven years and Rs 5 lakh respectively if the attack causes "grievous harm".

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to chief secretaries and administrators of all States/UTs for implementation of a slew of measures to check incidents of attacks of #healthcareworkers



"I would also like to reiterate that a close watch be kept on any objectionable content in social media which may exacerbate such situations. Concerted efforts should be made through posters in hospitals, social media, etc. to emphasise the valuable contribution being made by doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against COVID-19," it added.

In his letter, Bhalla also spoke about Centre's earlier advisories that suggested ways to check recurrence of such incidents, including adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially at COVID-19 designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises.

The suggestions also include facilitation centers at the entry point to provide information as well as sharing of authenticated information regarding medical resources with public through website, helpline, etc., deployment of quick response police teams at vulnerable locations with effective communication and security gadgets and effective local level medical intervention along with well equipped centralised control room for monitoring and quick response, etc.

"Further, I would request that States and Union Territories may take these measures on priority and proactively engage with members of medical fraternity to assuage their concerns," he said.

