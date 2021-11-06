New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday declared the Srinagar International Airport as a "Major Airport". Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport will now be counted in the list of major airports which includes Delhi, Mumbai, and others.

Under the present Act, a "major airport" has been defined to mean any airport which has, or is designated to have, annual passengers in excess of 35 lakh.

The gazette notification issued by the Ministry read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport."

This comes in just after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 inaugurated international flight operations at the Srinagar airport. He also inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and United Arab Emirates (UAE) there.

This decision of Central will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir and also give a boost to the tourism industry there.

Posted By: Ashita Singh