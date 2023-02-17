Centre Declares Khalistan Tiger Force And J&K Ghaznavi Force As Terrorist Organisations

MINISTRY of Home Affairs on Friday declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as a terrorist and two more organisations as terrorist groups including Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).

According to a report by the news agency ANI, Sandhu has been linked with Babbar Khalsa International and is currently in Lahore, Pakistan under the patronage of cross-border agencies. He has been found to be involved in various terrorist activities, particularly in Punjab.

The Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) is a militant outfit that aims to revive terrorism in Punjab and challenges the territorial integrity, unity, national security and sovereignty of India, and promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today declared one more individual Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as terrorist & 2 organizations -- Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) & Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF)-- as terrorist org. pic.twitter.com/CL8nM9X6aX — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

On the other hand, Jammu & Kashmir Ghaznavi Force has been found involved in infiltration bids, narcotics and weapon smuggling and carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

It draws its cadres from various terrorist organisations like Lashker-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen, and Harkat-ul—Jehad-E-Islami.

With this, there are now total 44 designated terrorist organizations under the Ist Schedule of the Act and 54 designated terrorists in IVth Schedule of UAPA.

Earlier on January 5, the government had designated Ijaz Ahmad Ahanger aka Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri as an "individual terrorist" under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Ahanger, who has been accused as the main recruiter of the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir, also had close contacts with Al-Qaeda and other global terror groups, according to Home Ministry.

The official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Ahanger was working to provide traction to militancy in Kashmir and "has started the process of identifying people for inclusion in his Kashmir-based network".

(With inputs from ANI)