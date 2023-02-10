Supreme Court Regains Full Strength Of 34 Judges After Appointment Of Two New Justices

THE CENTRAL government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court judges, bringing the total strength of the apex court to its maximum of 34 judges.

Currently, Justice Bindal is serving as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar is the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Taking to Twitter, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the development and extended his best wishes to Bindal and Kumar.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them.

1. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2. Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC," he tweeted.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 10, 2023

The top court will get the full strength of 34 judges after Bindal and Kumar will take an oath, including the Chief Justice of India. Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium last month on January 31.

Last week, five judges were appointed to the Supreme Court. Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the top court.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Bindal was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in October 2021. While Justice Kumar was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Karnataka High Court in December 2012 after being appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in June 2009. In October 2021, he was promoted to Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.