Centre's Strategy For Chinese Incursions Is 'DDLJ- Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify': Congress Hits Back At Jaishankar

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi government’s strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh has been summed up with DDLJ. (Image: ANI)

CONGRESS on Monday once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's approach towards the conflict with China and alleged that since May 2022, the Centre's strategy to deal with Chinese incursions in Ladakh be summed up with "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify".

A day after party leader Rahul Gandhi said the Modi-led government is under the impression that the Chinese have not taken any land from India, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh issued a statement taking on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his "cheap shot" on Rahul as "no amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the government has sought to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's naive wooing of President Xi Jinping."

"Since May 2020, the Modi government's preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh has been summed up with DDLJ - Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government's failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh," the statement read.

Here is my response to the most recent statements of the External Affairs Minister who is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar's version of DDLJ. pic.twitter.com/UMpevHZ5vk — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 30, 2023

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar on Saturday said some people talk about Indian territory taken by China for politics. The land they talk about was taken by China in 1962, and not recently, he said. The External Minister was reacting to Rahul Gandhi citing a report by a senior police officer that India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh.

Congress MP from Wayand during a press conference on the day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra culmination on Sunday in Srinagar said that he has met a few ex-Army personnel and a delegation from Ladakh, who have clearly told him that 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory have been taken over by the Chinese. He was also told that many of the patrolling points that used to be in Indian territory are now firmly in Chinese hands.

"There is no comparison between 1962 when India went to war with China to defend its territory, and 2020 after which India has acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by 'disengagements' in which India has lost access to thousands of square kilometres of territory," Ramesh said.

He further said Modi government should have been truthful from the start and taken the opposition into confidence by discussing the China crisis in parliamentary standing committees, debating it in parliament, or at least speaking with leaders of major political parties.