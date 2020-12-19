The Central government can hold the next round of talks with farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing reforms in two to three days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central government can hold the next round of talks with farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing reforms in two to three days, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"I believe that the talk could be held in the next 2-3 days. A solution to this issue should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon," Khattar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Five round of talks between farmers and the government have failed to end the stalement over the three farm laws passed by the parliament in September. Yesterday, Tomar had said the Central government is hopeful of resolving farmers' protests against agri-marketing legislations before the new year and is consistently holding discussions with farmers union. Speaking to news agency PTI, Tomar said the government is ready to give farmers written assurance that both the MSP and mandi system will continue.

The Supreme Court has declined to intervene in the protests and asked the central government to put the legislation on hold. "We're of the view at this stage that the farmers’ protest should be allowed to continue without impediment & without any breach of peace either by the protesters or police," the SC said.

Earlier this week, Tomar had written an eight-page open letter to farmers, reiterating that the Central government is ready to give them written assurance regarding the Minimum Support Price as well as other demands put forth by the unions. Tomar urged farmers to not get swayed by the white lies being spread by people for their political gains. He added that most farmers are happy with the new legislations, though some organisations are creating confusion about them as part of the conspiracy to create tensions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the agricultural reforms brought by his government six months ago and said that they have already started benefitting farmers. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a 106-page booklet to clear the misconception about the agricultural laws as the farmers' protest completed 24th day.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja