This comes hours after EAM Dr S Jaishankar met the newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and raised his concerns over the issue of COVID-19 quarantine in the UK.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday sharply reacted to the new vaccine rules imposed by the United Kingdom (UK) and said that New Delhi will be in its "right to take reciprocal measures" if the matter is not resolved. Calling the new rules "discriminatory", India said that they will impact its nationals travelling to that country.

"The non-recogition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The External Affairs Minister has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," Foreign Secretary HV Shringla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shringla statements come hours after External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met the newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and raised his concerns over the issue of COVID-19 quarantine in the UK.

"Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side. Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest," Jaishankar tweeted.

The UK had on Monday announced new COVID-19-induced restrictions. As per the new rules, Indian travellers who have received both doses of Covishield that has been manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) "will be considered unvaccinated and will have to undergo self-isolation for 10 days".

From October 4, the current "traffic light system" of red, amber, green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk will be replaced by one red list of countries. The scrapping of the amber list, which is what India is currently on, means a reduced PCR test cost burden only for some travellers.

The expanded list of countries whose vaccines are recognised in the UK does not include India. It means Indians vaccinated with Covishield, the SII-produced Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, would be required to undergo compulsory PCR tests as well as self-isolation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma