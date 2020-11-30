The central government will hold an all-party meet on December 4 to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government has called for an all-party meet of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on December 4 to discuss the current situation. The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually, will begin at 10.30 am on Friday.

It is expected that meeting will be attended top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the government will likely discuss merging the winter session of Parliament with the budget session in wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Over the last few days, coronavirus cases, especially in Delhi, have been surging at an alarming rate, forcing several state and union territory (UT) governments to re-impose restrictions to curtail the spread of the infection.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India's COVID-19 caseload has crossed the 94.31 lakh-mark while the death toll has surged part 1.37 lakh. Amid this, PM Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister had also visited three facilities on Saturday which are developing a coronavirus vaccine and reviewed the vaccine development in the country.

"Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey," PM Modi tweeted after his visit.

Currently, three coronavirus vaccines are advanced stages of trails in India. The Covaxin, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield are in their phase three trails while Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D is in second phase of trails.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma