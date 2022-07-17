Centre Calls All-Party Meet Over Sri Lanka Crisis; EAM Jaishankar, FM Sitharaman To Brief

The Centre on Sunday said it would hold an all-party meeting on July 19 to discuss the ongoing political and economical crisis in neighbouring Sri Lanka. During the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will brief the leaders about the crisis and how India has been helping the island nation.

"The Government has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka, to be held on Tuesday (19th July)," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Joshi's remark came after the government's customary all-party meeting before the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament, which will start from July 18 continue till August 12.

Sri Lanka has been going through its worst crisis, leading to a massive protest against the Rajapaksas, which has forced them to resign from their positions. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has also fled the country and resigned from his position, leaving Sri Lanka without a leader.

Sri Lankan MPs will now meet on July 23 to start the process of choosing a new leader to replace 73-year-old Gotabaya, who is now in Singapore.

Meanwhile, India has been helping Sri Lanka, which has a population of 22 million, recover from the ongoing economic crisis. Under its 'neighbourhood first policy', India has delivered an aid of USD 3.5 billion to Sri Lanka via currency swap, food, fuel, and fertilisers.

It has also supplied 25 tons of drugs and medicines to Sri Lanka and promised to continue helping the island nation. "We have been supportive of Sri Lanka and we are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now," EAM Jaishankar had said earlier.