Under the new rules, the Centre said that OTT platforms will have to disclose their details to the government and form a "grievance redressal system".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Thursday laid down rules for OTT streaming services and said that it has decided to set-up a three-tier mechanism to erase "contentious content as soon as possible". Under the new rules, the Centre said that OTT platforms will also have to disclose their details to the government and form a "grievance redressal system".

It also said that OTT platforms will have to form a self-regulating body that will be headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge or very eminent person in this category. The Centre further said that there "will also be an oversight mechanism at the government level to deal with the case wherein immediate action is needed".

"For OTT, there should be self-classification of content -- 13+, 16+ and A categories. There has to be a mechanism of parental lock and ensuring compliance that children don't see that," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said while addressing the media.

Also Read -- Govt brings new rules for social media platforms, digital news firms and OTT services: Key Highlights

Here are the detailed guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for monitoring of OTT platforms:

* Self-Classification of Content: The OTT platforms, called as the publishers of online curated content in the rules, would self-classify the content into five age based categories- U (Universal), U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+, and A (Adult). Platforms would be required to implement parental locks for content classified as U/A 13+ or higher, and reliable age verification mechanisms for content classified as “A”.

The publisher of online curated content shall prominently display the classification rating specific to each content or programme together with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of the content, and advising on viewer description (if applicable) at the beginning of every programme enabling the user to make an informed decision, prior to watching the programme.

* A three-level grievance redressal mechanism has been established under the rules with different levels of self-regulation.

Level-I: Self-regulation by the publishers

Level-II: Self-regulation by the self-regulating bodies of the publishers

Level-III: Oversight mechanism

* Self-regulation by the Publisher: Publisher shall appoint a Grievance Redressal Officer based in India who shall be responsible for the redressal of grievances received by it. The officer shall take decision on every grievance received by it within 15 days.

* Self-Regulatory Body: There may be one or more self-regulatory bodies of publishers. Such a body shall be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, a High Court or independent eminent person and have not more than six members. Such a body will have to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This body will oversee the adherence by the publisher to the Code of Ethics and address grievances that have not be been resolved by the publisher within 15 days.

* Oversight Mechanism: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shall formulate an oversight mechanism. It shall publish a charter for self-regulating bodies, including Codes of Practices. It shall establish an Inter-Departmental Committee for hearing grievances.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma