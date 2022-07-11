Centre Bound To Release Gangster Abu Salem 'To Honour Its Commitment': Supreme Court



The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Centre is bound to honour its commitment given to Portugal and release gangster Abu Salem on completion of his 25-year sentence in the 1993 Mumbai blast case. The court said that the Central government is bound to advise the President for the exercise of power under Article 72 of the Constitution and the national commitment on completion of his sentence.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said, "The necessary papers be forwarded within a month of completion of 25 years. In fact, the government can itself exercise the power of remission under CrPC within the time period of one month upon completion of 25 years."

Salem, in his plea, had claimed that his sentence could not exceed 25 years as per a solemn assurance given by India to Portugal for his extradition in 2002. “Solemn sovereign assurance cannot be forced on the judiciary. The Executive will act on it at an appropriate stage. We are bound by the solemn sovereign assurance in this regard. Judiciary is independent, it can proceed as per law," he said.

Salem's advocate had also informed the top court that the Supreme Court of Portugal had stated that if the requesting state (India) exceeds the terms of the agreement, then the accused shall be extradited again back. He also told the SC that there is a violation of the terms of the agreement and assurance given to Portugal.

According to the Bar and Bench, the Government of India on December 17, 2002, had given an assurance to the Government of Portugal that if Salem is extradited for trial in India, he would neither be given the death penalty nor would he be subjected to imprisonment for a term beyond 25 years, Salem's plea stated.

Earlier in February 2015, Salem was sentenced life imprisonment in another case for murdering Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain in 1995 along with his driver Mehndi Hassan.

(With agency inputs)