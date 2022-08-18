Centre Blocks 1 Pakistani, 7 Indian YouTube Channels For Spreading Anti-India Content

In another strike on YouTube channels over their anti-India content, the government on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight channels running on the video-sharing platform for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order. The eight channels include one from Pakistan.

With today's blocking, the total number of channels blocked by the government rose to 102 since December last year. The seven channels that were blocked today under the Information Technology Rules-2021 are all Indian news channels. A Facebook account has also been blocked in this latest action, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and "spread hatred among religious communities in India with false claims". It has been revealed that fake anti-India content was being monetized by the blocked channels on YouTube.

Of the seven Indian channels blocked, ‘Sab Kuch Dekho' has the most subscribers, 19.4 lakh, and nearly 33 crore views. Other channels that were blocked are Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, and Sarkari Update. The Pakistan-based channel is called ‘News ki Dunya', which has about 1 lakh subscribers.

Sl. No. YouTube channel Name Media Statistics Loktantra Tv 23,72,27,331 views 12.90 lakh subscribers U&V TV 14,40,03,291 views 10.20 lakh subscribers AM Razvi 1,22,78,194 views 95, 900 subscribers Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal 15,99,32,594 views 7 lakh subscribers SeeTop5TH 24,83,64,997 views 33.50 lakh subscribers Sarkari Update 70,41,723 views 80,900 subscribers Sab Kuch Dekho 32,86,03,227 views 19.40 lakh subscribers News ki Dunya (Pakistan based) 61,69,439 views 97,000 subscribers Total Over 114 crore views, 85 lakh 73 thousand subscribers



The blocked YouTube channels made false claims such as the demolition of religious structures by the Government of India, ban on the celebration of religious festivals, and declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said. "Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," the I&B ministry said.

It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir. "The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said. The ministry also shared incriminating images of the thumbnails or cover images of the videos.

"The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic", the ministry said.

Earlier on April 25, it had blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 10 Indian and 6 Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.