Centre Bans Pakistan's OTT Platform Vidly TV Due Over 'Anti-India' Web Series

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday informed that the government has issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform's website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and smart TV app, stating that a series shown by it was detrimental to India's national security and integrity.

"Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, using emergency powers under IT Rules 2021, has issued directions on December 12, 2022 for the immediate blocking of the website, two mobile apps, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV," Gupta said in a Twitter post.

The platform Vidly TV released a web series titled "Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said. Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said.

"Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web series "Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan's info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

Meanwhile, earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.