New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 cases in India are on a constant spike. The numbers have surpassed 13.5 million cases and made India the second most affected nation due to COVID, after Brazil.

The state governments have been taking the necessary steps of imposing lockdowns and night curfews in various regions in order to control the virus. And now a new order has been passed by the centre to ban the meals on on domestic flights. Yes, there will be no meals served on the flights that have their travel time to be shorter than 2 hours to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections.

The decision was announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry on April 12, Monday. "Crew shall wear a fresh set of gloves for every meal/beverage service.. the servicing of in-flight meals to be staggered among the adjacent seats as far as possible," it said.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal