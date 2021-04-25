In the order, it was also mentioned that all the manufacturing units need to maximise their production of liquid oxygen and make it available for the government for use of medical purpose

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India facing a shortage of liquid oxygen amid the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday said that state and union territory (UT) governments must ensure that liquid oxygen is used only for medical purposes.'

Banning the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, the Centre in its order said that all the manufacturing units need to maximise their production of oxygen and make it available to the government for use of medical purpose only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma