Centre, Assam Sign Peace Agreement With 8 Adivasi Tribal Outfits

THE CENTRE signed an agreement with eight tribal militant organisations based in Assam on Thursday to bring lasting peace to some areas of the state.

The tripartite agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, and included the All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, and Adivasi People's Army.

Since 2012, the groups have been in a ceasefire and are living in designated camps.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present at the event, called it a historic day for Assam and the North East.

"Today is a historic day for Assam and the North East. The Modi government has taken numerous initiatives to develop the North East region. Around 1100 people from Assam's Adivasi outfits have surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream today,".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present during the signing of the peace agreement.

Except for the hardline ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation, all other rebel groups active in the state have signed peace treaties with the government.

All cadres of the Tiwa Liberation Army and the United Gorkha People's Organisations surrendered with arms and ammunition in January.

The Kuki Tribal Union militants surrendered their weapons in August.

Around 4,100 cadres from all factions of the Bodo militant group NDFB surrendered their arms to authorities in December 2020.