The Centre has issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after it allegedly showed Leh as a part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of union territory (UT) of Ladakh, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a notice to Twitter and has directed the micro-blogging website "to explain in five days as to why legal action shouldn't be taken against them for disrespecting India's territorial integrity".

In its notice, the central government said that "showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir was a deliberate attempt by Twtter to undermine the will of sovereign parliament of India which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory with its headquarters in Leh".

Media reports suggest that if Twitter fails to 'satisfactory response', the government can block access its access under the Information Technology Act and file a case against the micro-blogging website.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Twitter has made a mistake in showing Leh on its map. Earlier, it had shown Leh as a part of China, following the central government asked the social media giant "to respect the sensitivities of Indians".

In its notice, the government had raised to strong objections to Twitter and said that "such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raise questions on its neutrality and fairness".

Twitter had also acknowledged the central government's notice, saying it is committed to working with the government of India and tendered a verbal apology before India's Joint Parliamentary Committee on personal data protection.

"We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter," a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the social media giant has not corrected the map to show Leh as part of Union Territory of Ladakh. It is still reportedly showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, which is against the official position of government of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma