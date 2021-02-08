Exercising the powers under the Section 69A of the IT Act, the government has asked Twitter to block the accounts that are "backed by Pakistan" to revive the pro-Khalistani movement in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a move to tighten its noose over pro-Khalistani groups, the central government has asked micro-blogging website Twitter to block 1,178 accounts which are suspected to be linked to Sikh separatist groups.

Exercising the powers under the Section 69A of the IT Act, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has asked Twitter to block the accounts that are "backed by Pakistan" to revive the pro-Khalistani movement in India.

"Many of the accounts are also automated bots that were used for sharing and amplifying misinformation and provocative contents on farmers' protest," The Times of India quoted a government source as saying.

Notably, the Centre had also asked the micro-blogging website to block 257 Twitter accounts last week for spreading fake information and rumours about the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws.

The security forces, including Delhi Police and Intelligence Bureau (IB), had earlier warned that Sikh separatist leaders and Khalistani terrorists might carry out attacks across India, especially in Punjab and News, to revive the Khalistani movement in the country.

Jagran Sources have claimed that these pro-Khalistani groups are backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and funds are being transferred from several European countries and Canada.

The Punjab Police in December last year had also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Gurdaspur. Later that month, the Delhi Police had arrested five terrorists who were reportedly working for Khalistani organisations. "There are inputs about the same from different agencies too," the Delhi Police had said.

The Delhi Police had later claimed that more than 300 Twitter accounts have also been created in Pakistan to disrupt farmers' protest by "misleading people" and create confusion". Following this, the central government had said that it is working with states and union territories (UTs) "to apprise them of the threats posed, convey its concerns and seek their interventions".

