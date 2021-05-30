In a letter to all states and UTs, the Centre said it has come to the notice that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

Apart from government Covid vaccination centre and private Covid vaccination centre, workplace, near home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national Covid Vaccination Program so vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately, Agnani was quoted as saying in the letter.

"Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines," he added.

The Health Ministry has also informed that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21 crore-mark.

It said 14,15,190 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 in the same group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The country has administered 21,18,39,768 doses in total, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

The total of 21,18,39,768 includes 98,61,648 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,55,53,395 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose and 84,87,493 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

It also has 1,82,25,509 and 9,373 people in the 18-44 years age who have received the first does and second dose respectively.

Besides them, 6,53,51,847 and 1,05,17,121 beneficiaries aged 45-60 years have been administered the first dose and second dose respectively, and 5,84,18,226 and 1,86,43,720 people above 60 years have taken the first dose and second dose respectively.

Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 persons across the country have received their first dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

