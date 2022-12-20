Centre Asks States To Send Covid Samples For Genome Sequencing Amid Global Spike

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in China and US, Centre on Tuesday asked the states to send the Covid-19 samples for genome sequencing.

Japan, South Korea and Brazil are also among the nations witnessing a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases. The new order has been issued in order to timely detect and monitor the emergence of variants.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday issued a letter to states and UTs, saying such an exercise will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures in case of detection of new variants.

The health secretary highlighted that India has been able to contain the pandemic to a large extent due to its five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. India has been recording 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

Public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases reported weekly, Bhushan said.

In his letter, he also referred to the operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of COVID- 19 issued by the ministry in June this year. It calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

"Therefore, monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance," he said.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

"In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added.

(With agency inputs)