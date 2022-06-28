Centre Asks States To Ensure People Joining Mass Gatherings Are Vaccinated Against Covid

Amid the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Centre has asked the states and Union Territories to keep an eye on people taking part in mass gatherings and ensure that they are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

In a letter to states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that many festivals and yatras are likely to be organised in different regions of the country in the coming months and that may result in the transmission of COVID-19. Talking about the rise in COVID cases, he stated that while the country has observed a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the earlier part of this year, a few states and Union Territories are experiencing a sustained rise in the cases recently.

"During many such events/yatras lakhs of individuals undertake intra- and inter-state journeys spanning hundreds of kilometers with halting points arranged by volunteers and community-based social/religious organisations. Such congregations may potentially facilitate the transmission of infectious diseases, including COVID-19," Bhushan said.

"All states and UTs where such mass gatherings/yatras are proposed to be held should widely publicise that all individuals planning to participate in such gatherings/events are asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If need be a special drive for primary vaccination and precaution dose administration to all eligible people may be taken by the administration at least a fortnight in advance for those planning to join," he further said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the country reported 11,793 new covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total active cases to 96,700 as reported on 28 June by the Union Health Ministry data. The tally of total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,34,18,839.

However, data also stated that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.48 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)