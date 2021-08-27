The state of Kerala has accounted for nearly 60 percent of the new cases while Maharashtra follows with 16 percent of new cases

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has advised Kerala and Maharashtra to re-consider night curfews in areas with high COVID-19 case numbers as India reported more than 44,000 infections in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry also reviewed the situation in the two states on Thursday and also suggested them to increase the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination. It was also advised that testing must be ramped up in areas in the two states where positivity rates are being found to be on the higher side.

"This would require adequate intervention in geographical areas having higher infection, through measures such as contact tracing, vaccination drives and COVID-appropriate behaviour," it said in a statement.

"More efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections," it added.

India reported 44,658 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the total to 32.6 million, the most in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 496 to 4.36 lakh.

The state of Kerala has accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the new cases in the past week and more than half of the total active cases, followed by 16 per cent in Maharashtra.

India has so far administered more than 611 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to about 15 per cent.

With input from Reuters.

Posted By: Ashita Singh