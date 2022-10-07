Centre Asks CJI UU Lalit To Name Successor Ahead of Retirement

THE CENTRAL Government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit who will retire on November 8 to name his successor, sources said on Friday. As per the Memorandum of procedure of appointment (MoP) of the Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, the Minister of Law and Justice has written to the Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for the appointment of his successor.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

There is only a month to go before the retirement of Justice Lalit. On August 10, Justice Lalit was appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu has appointed him as the next CJI. Justice Lalit took his new responsibility on August 27, 2022. He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India in August 2014 from the Bar.

Justice Lalit will become the second Chief Justice of India to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court from the Bar, after Justice SM Sikri, who served as the 13th CJI in 1971. Justice Lalit has served as a Member of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee for two terms. An official release said that Justice UU Lalit has to his credit several landmark judgments.

Justice Lalit, who was born in Solapur, Maharashtra on November 9, 1957, was admitted as an advocate by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in June 1983. He practised in the High Court of Bombay till December 1985 before shifting his practice to Delhi in 1986.

Former CJI NV Ramana who retired on August 26, 2022, had recommended to the Government the name of Justice UU Lalit as his successor. The Secretariat of the CJI received a communication from Law Ministry on August 3 requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor.