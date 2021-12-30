New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the threats by the Omicron variant and the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases across 14 cities, the Centre on Thursday wrote a letter to eight states and union territories (UTs) urging them to remain cautious and take immediate actions in order to prevent a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre's letter came as India reported a sudden spike in new COVID-19 infections and has so far detected nearly 1,000 cases of Omicron variant, which is said to be 3 times more infectious than the previous strains. Advising them to take steps now to avoid increased mortality, the Centre has written to those states reporting increased numbers of Covid and Omicron variant cases.

The letter has been written to the health secretaries of Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In the letter, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed these states to take measures as there has been an increase in Covid cases and lessening of doubling time. These states have been told to enhance testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase pace and coverage of vaccination.

The Center has also directed the states to enhance the testing in a focused manner by maintaining the ratio between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The states have been advised to go for proactive contact tracing and isolation and quarantine of the contacts of positive cases, their testing and follow up. The states have also been told to speed up the Covid vaccination coverage along with enforcing the Covid Appreciate Behaviour.

Over 13,000 new COVID cases reported in India after 49 days:

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 13,000 mark after around 49 days, taking the total tally to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities. A total of 13,091 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on November 11.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent. An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 87 days.

India's Omicron Tally:

India recorded the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 180 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961. The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan