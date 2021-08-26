Media reports suggest that the new judges will be sworn in once President Ram Nath Kovind formally approves their recommendations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre has reportedly approved all the nine names -- including those of three women -- recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the apex court. The top court currently has a strength of 24 against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Media reports suggest that the new judges will be sworn in once President Ram Nath Kovind formally approves their recommendations.

Here's the full list of judges recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium:

* Chief Justice AS Oka (Karnataka High Court)

* Justice BV Nagarathna (Karnataka High Court)

* Chief Justice Hima Kohli (Telangana High Court)

* Chief Justice Vikram Nath (Gujarat High Court)

* Justice Bela M Trivedi (Gujarat High Court)

* Chief Justice JK Maheshwari (Sikkim High Court)

* Justice CT Ravikumar (Kerala High Court)

* Justice MM Sundresh (Madras High Court)

* Advocate PS Narasimha

The Supreme Court Collegium -- which included Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao -- had recommended the names of nine judges for appointment to the apex court. The recommendations will fill all current vacancies taking the working strength to 33.

India might get its first woman Chief Justice in September 2027

India might get its first woman Chief Justice in September 2027 if Justice BV Nagarathna's name is formally cleared by President Kovind. Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI ES Venkataramiah.

She enrolled as an advocate on October 28, 1987 at Bangalore and practiced in the field pertaining to “constitution, commerce, insurance and service, etc”.

She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on 18 February 2008 and became a permanent Judge on February 17, 2010. She will have a tenure, on appointment as an Supreme Court judge, till October 29, 2027 and may have a tenure of over one month as the first woman CJI after September 23, 2027.

