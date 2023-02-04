Centre Approves Appointment Of Five New Supreme Court Judges Amid Row Over Collegium

A day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Central government over the approval of the five judges recommended by the Collegium, the Centre on Saturday cleared the names of five judges for the apex court of the country.

The central government has cleared the names of the judges amid a heavy tussle between the executive and judiciary over the appointments.

Centre clears appointments of 5 new Judges for Supreme Court - Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan HC chief justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna HC chief justice), PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur HC chief justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna HC judge) &Manoj Misra (Allahabad HC judge). — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, announcing the elevation of judges, tweeted: "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Honourable President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them."

I extend best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/DvtBTyGV42 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2023

Earlier on Friday, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka heard a petition regarding the delay in the appointment of the judges. The government had then said that it would soon clear the elevation of the five judges who had been recommended by the collegium of the supreme court.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the government, told the bench that the warrant of appointment for the five names recommended is expected to be issued soon.

Presently, the top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, is functioning with 27 judges. The appointment of five judges will raise the number to 32.