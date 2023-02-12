Centre Appoints Chief Justices To Four High Courts, Two Justices To Retire In Next Five Days

FOUR judges are appointed as the chief justices of the high courts on Sunday by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, two of whom will retire later this month. The Gujarat High Court appointed the senior-most judge Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, as its chief justice.

After taking the oath, Justice Sonia will be the only woman chief justice of a high court. India has 25 high courts. However, Justice Gokani will step down from her position on February 25 when she will turn 62.

Justice Gokani is selected from the Gujarat judicial system. “Besides being the senior-most judge, the appointment of Justice Gokani as Chief Justice will bring a sense of inclusion and facilitate a representation for judges drawn from the services in the office of Chief Justice,” the Supreme Court Collegium said last week while recommending her name.

The collegium also recommended the immediate appointment of Sonia Gokani as the chief justice after Justice Aravind Kumar, the current chief justice of the HC, was elevated to the position of judge of the Supreme Court. He was elevated to the apex court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Justice Sabina is working as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Additionally, the senior-most judge on the Orissa High Court, Justice Jaswant Singh, was chosen to lead the Tripura High Court. On February 22, Justice Jaswant Singh is set to retire.

After the retirement of Justice Indrajit Mahanty, the office of the chief justice of the Tripura High Court has been vacant. For the unversed, while justices of the Supreme Court retire at age 65, HC judges step down from their positions when they turn 62.

While Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh, Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court, has been appointed Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)